Iranian university holds workshop on ‘Pediatric Critical Care Nursing’ in Ghana

TEHRAN – Iran University of Medical Sciences and Islamic University College, Ghana, have co-organized a two-day clinical workshop on ‘Pediatric Critical Care Nursing’ in Ghana.

The workshop was held in collaboration with the School of Pre-Operative and Critical Care Nursing Society in Accra, Ghana, from November 13 to 14, according to the health ministry's website.

Over 60 nurses and nominated physicians participated in the workshop, which is accredited by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).

The two-day course, designed to enhance the specialized skills of nurses in pediatric intensive care, took a major step in empowering Ghana’s nursing workforce by providing efficient training on emergency assessment and life-saving interventions, hands-on simulations, real-life hospital scenarios, and advanced monitoring and pediatric equipment.

The participants will receive a certificate issued by Iran University of Medical Sciences and Islamic University College.

Holding the international workshop is considered a milestone in the development of scientific and educational cooperation between Iran and Ghana. It will have a significant impact on improving child care standards in the Ghana health system.

MT/MG