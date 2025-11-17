50 restoration workshops active in Kerman province

TEHRAN--There are currently 50 active restoration workshops in Kerman province, said Farnaz Farahi-Moghadam, deputy head of Kerman Cultural Heritage Department.

She told ILNA that the contract for 39 restoration workshops is from this year, and 11 restoration workshops are from previous years, which are still active.

Farahi-Moghadam said that some of the restoration workshops are located in Kerman's historical and world-class sites, and one of the restoration workshops is in Kerman's Shazdeh Garden, where the restoration and infrastructure of the garden are being studied and restored simultaneously.

She also mentioned the restoration of the historical aqueducts of Kerman province, adding that Goharriz aqueduct of Joopar in Mahan, and Qasemabad aqueduct of Bam are among the historical and world-class aqueducts of Kerman that are currently being restored. Meanwhile, the two world-class caravanserais of Ganjali Khan and Chahkooran are also continuously monitoring and supervising the restoration with specific credit allocated to them this year.

Farahi-Moghadam announced that among the landmark buildings that are currently being restored in Kerman province are the Shah Nematollah Vali Shrine (home to the tomb of the 15th-century Iranian mystic and poet), Jebelieh Dome, the historical bazaar of Sirjan, and the historical bazaar of Rafsanjan and Kerman. This is while, a significant credit has also been given to the historical Samadkhani House of Shahr-e Babak in Kerman, she added.

