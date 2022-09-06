Hamrahe Aval offers special services to Arbaeen pilgrims

On the occasion of the departure of Iranians to Iraq and Arbaeen procession, Hamrahe Avval has prepared discounted packages and special infrastructural capacities and deployed operational teams in five border points with the aim of offering quality services to its subscribers, the Public Relations Department of the Mobile Company of Iran (MCI) reported.

As Arbaeen days are approaching and firm determination of enthusiasts and lovers of Imam Hussein (PBUH) to participate in the huge procession from Najaf to Karbala, Hamrahe Avval, in addition to offering special discounts on roaming tariffs and international calls, has deployed the expert technical teams at the border terminals in order to provide special capacities in welcoming pilgrims while monitoring and checking the quality of the mobile network.

The subscribers who intend to travel to Iraq to perform Arbaeen procession can use their mobile SIM card based on the cooperation of Hamrahe Avval and following the contracts concluded with the Iraqi operators and benefit from the discounted rates as well as special Arbaeen roaming packages.

Given the discounts considered for these days (up to 75% discount as compared to the last year's campaign), "Tariff Rate for Calling Iran has been considered 90,000 rials for each minute”, “60,000 rials for the Received Call per minute” and 13,000 rials for sending SMS (Short Message System) as well as 5,000 rials for each megabyte of internet”.

In line with offering quality welfare services to Iranian pilgrims, the rate of calls from Iran to Iraqi mobile phones has reduced from 80,000 rials to 60,000 rials.

The Mobile Telecommunications Company of Iran (MCI) has also raised the level of its hosting of subscribers attended in this prestigious gathering by defining and designing "two special roaming packages for Arbaeen", so that subscribers can choose one of the two 7-day "unlimited" or "Economical to Pilgrim" packages according to their consumption.

The special "Unlimited Data" package includes unlimited internet with a fair consumption policy along with 250 free text messages and 25 minutes of free calls at a price of 350,000 Tomans.

The "Pilgrim Economic" package is also available with 150 megabyte of Iraqi roaming data along with 50 free text messages and 10 minutes of free calls for 100,000 tomans.

All pilgrims can benefit from the discounted rates and affordable internet packages in Iraq from Sep. 4 to Sep. 21, 2022.

To benefit from the international roaming facilities, before leaving the country, Arbaeen pilgrims must make sure that their roaming service is active by dialing the Command Code "*10*2910#” or by referring to the application of "Hamrahe Man".

Pilgrims can also use the following three comprehensive methods of the portal service of Hamrahe Avval in the Arbaeen procession by dialing the Command Code of "*1#", "Refer to Online Store of Hamrahe Avval" or "Hamrahe Man Application" to purchase the roaming package.

For the comfort and welfare of the pilgrims, all the communication services of this operator are provided for Arbaeen pilgrims by dialing the Command Code of “*1*40#”.

Considering the constant and perpetual concern of the people before the start of travel regarding the concept of communications, intensive negotiations and meetings were held between technical experts of Hamrahe Avval and governors of the border cities within the framework of Arbaeen Headquarters.

Therefore, given the predictions made from the high congestion of people going to the border terminals to leave the country and enter Iraq, Hamrahe Avval has provided a number of 29 full technology emergency sites (second to fourth generations of communications) in addition to the 52 sites in five border terminal points. In general, Hamrahe Avval has provided the maximum capacity to present services of new generations in order to welcome subscribers.

For creating more welfare of its subscribers, the country’s leading operator of mobile phone has embarked on increasing its international capacity through the development of links between the operator and the Infrastructure Mobile Communications Company. These welfare services have increased about 10fold in the current year as compared to the year in 1398 (ended March 20, 2020).

In addition, Hamrahe Avval has deployed the technical teams in the cities near the border terminals from the earliest stage of travelling of pilgrims to the holy cities of Iraq up to the end of Arbaeen ceremonies.

In order to provide better services to the pilgrims at the Border Crossing of Chazzabeh, Shalamcheh, Mehran and Khosravi, Hamrahe Avval has provided all kinds of services needed by subscribers during their travel.

Also, according to the announcement of this mobile phone operator, the experts of Hamrahe Avval have been stationed in 12 places in the cities of Najaf and Karbala and on the road between these two cities and provide high-quality services to the subscribers.

It should be noted that domestic internet packages cannot be used in roaming mode and "it is not possible to receive a second password for shopping abroad without activating the international roaming service". Also, according to the procedure of roaming calls, when using the roaming service abroad, subscribers must dial the Iran code (0098) before the desired landline and mobile phone numbers.

Hamrahe Avval has cordially requested all its subscribers, who plan to travel to Iraq, to get the necessary information about Arbaeen tariffs only from the special Arbaeen page of this operator's portal at the following address: https://mci.ir/arbaen.