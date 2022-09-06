Michael Ryan’s “Cultural Studies” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Cultural Studies: A Practical Introduction” by Michael Ryan has been published in Persian.

Saless is the publisher of the book translated by Ahmad Fazeli Shushi.

First published in 2008, this hands-on survey introduces students to the diverse fields that comprise cultural studies, from visual culture to popular music and new media.

It can be used as a standalone text or is the perfect companion volume to Ryan’s “Cultural Studies: An Anthology”.

The book provides a comprehensive overview of the field, from cyberculture and digital media to fashion and new formulations of gender identity.

It includes student exercises and activities for each chapter and teaches cultural analysis through practical examples and application.

The book gives students across disciplines the tools to become practitioners of cultural studies and active cultural analysts.

Ryan is senior associate dean for Faculty and Academic Affairs in the School of Communications and Theater at Temple University, USA.

He has taught film for thirty years at Northeastern University, Miami University and the University of Virginia.

His books also include “Camera Politica: The Politics and Ideology of Contemporary Hollywood Film”, “Politics and Culture” and “American Film: A Short History”.

He is the editor of “Politics and Culture: An International Review of Books”.

He is writing a book on American film and American literature entitled “Make Believe: Political Argument in American Culture”.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian edition of Michael Ryan’s book “Cultural Studies: A Practical Introduction”.



