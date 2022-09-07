Iran, Uzbekistan draw roadmap for energy cooperation

TEHRAN – Iran and Uzbekistan have drawn a roadmap to determine the framework of energy cooperation between the two countries, Shana reported.

In a meeting between Iranian Deputy Oil Minister for International Affairs Ahmad Assadzadeh and Uzbekistan’s Acting Energy Minister Azim Ahmed Khojayev in Tashkent on Monday, the two sides discussed the roadmap of short and long-term cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector and determined the framework of cooperation.

As reported, Asadzadeh traveled to the Central Aian country on top of a high-ranking delegation in order to make the necessary preparations for the two countries’ first energy cooperation memorandum of understanding (MOU) which is due to be signed at the Shanghai summit.

The representatives of the Iranian companies present in this meeting, while introducing their abilities and capacities, discussed the existing fields of cooperation with Uzbekistan, with the Acting Minister of Energy and other managers of that ministry.

In this meeting, the MOU on the development of bilateral energy cooperation between Iran and Uzbekistan was also finalized.

This document is supposed to be signed by Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji and his Uzbek counterpart during President Ebrahim Raisi's state visit to Uzbekistan to participate in the Shanghai Summit due on September 15-16, 2022 in Tashkent.

Photo: Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Assadzadeh (R) and Uzbekistan’s Acting Energy Minister Azim Ahmed Khojayev