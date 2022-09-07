IOPTC inks MOU with knowledge-based company to meet technological needs

TEHRAN - Iranian Oil Pipeline and Telecommunication Company (IOPTC) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a knowledge-based firm to cooperate in manufacturing high-tech monitoring equipment, IRNA reported.

Held on Wednesday, the signing ceremony of the mentioned MOU was attended by IOPTC Head Arsalan Rahimi and the head of the said knowledge-based company.

Based on the MOU, the domestic knowledge-based firm is going to manufacture smart pigs, pipeline leak detectors and breach detectors for IOPTC.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Rahimi pointed out that smart monitoring is essential for the maintenance and operation of oil pipelines, saying: “Currently, the production and manufacturing of smart pig is not done inside the country and it is hoped that with the signed memorandum, the technology of making smart pigs, leak detectors and breach detectors will become indigenized by local experts.”

In pipeline transportation, pigging is the practice of using pipeline inspection gauges or gadgets, devices generally referred to as pigs or scrapers, to perform various maintenance operations. This is done without stopping the flow of the product in the pipeline.

