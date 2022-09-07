Arbaeen ritual: ten Iranian airports to operate flights to Iraq

TEHRAN—Iran has prepared the required infrastructure to operate flights to Iraq for the religious Arbaeen ritual from 10 airports across the country.

The government has implemented other numerous measures to facilitate Iranian pilgrims’ participation in the ceremonies, the government spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi said on Tuesday.

Furthermore, he listed a number of such measures as improving cell phone coverage, providing free internet and various online services, and granting loans, IRNA reported.

Some 1,200 round flights to Iraq have been scheduled to be operated from the Imam Khomeini International Airport in the span of September 6 to 21, CHTN reported on Wednesday.

Arbaeen pilgrimage, aka Arbaeen trek, is a characteristic spiritual exercise in which hundreds of thousands of Shia and Sunni Muslims, even Christians and Zoroastrians, etc. from various nationalities participate.

The long treks will be destined for Karbala, where Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), is laid to rest.

The event marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of the Imam and his loyal companions at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10 in the year 61 AH (680 CE).

AM