Iranian interior minister meets Iraqi PM

TEHRAN — Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi hosted Iran's Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and his accompanying delegation on Thursday.

According to the Iraqi premier’s office, the two sides discussed the relations between the two neighboring countries and ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and support joint coordination to serve the two nations of Iraq and Iran.

In the meeting, Vahidi conveyed his greetings from the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to top Iraqi officials.

He also conveyed Raisi’s message, which stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Iraq and Iran in all fields.

In the meeting, Al-Kadhimi's efforts to curb the current political crisis in Iraq through national dialogue between rival factions to agree on a solution that would guarantee Iraq’s stability and security were also reviewed.

The two sides also emphasized the prominent role of Iraq and its efforts in the region, relying on the policy of dialogue and convergence of views for the security of the region and the prosperity of its nation.

Baghdad’s efforts to facilitate the entry of Arbaeen pilgrims to Iraq and organizing their entry, stay and ensuring their security were among other topics of discussion between the parties.

Vahidi arrived in Iraq on Thursday during an official visit. He first met with Iraqi Interior Minister Osman Al-Ghanami.

The trip by the Iranian interior minister is taking place as hundreds of thousands of Iranians have visited or are on the way to visit holy shrines in Iraq to mark the Arbaeen rituals.

