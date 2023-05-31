Iran, Iraq interior ministers discuss security issues

TEHRAN – Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shammari arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for security talks with his Iranian counterpart Ahmad Vahidi.

In Tehran, they held a joint press conference after holding a meeting. “Today, I hosted my dear brother Abdul Amir al-Shammari, where various topics of interest to the two countries were discussed,” Vahidi said.

He added, “We are in the best condition of bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq. In the meeting we had, we discussed security issues of interest to both sides, terrorism issues, the fight against drugs, organized crime and arms smuggling, as well as coordination regarding the important issue of Arba’een, which is being pursued by the Iraqi Ministry of Interior.”

Vahidi said, “The borders of the two countries must have the necessary preparation, and six border areas have been considered for the entry and exit of pilgrims, and it was decided that the Khosravi border point would be open 24 hours a day. Because last year it was not around the clock.”

He continued, “For the ease of crossing the border, special passports will be prepared and used. Also, for the transportation and comfort of travelers inside Iraq, Iraqi friends have announced their readiness well, which we hope will be done during this year's Arba’een ceremony.”

Al-Shammari, for his part, said, “At the generous invitation of my dear brother General Ahmad Vahidi, the Minister of Interior of the Islamic Republic of Iran, we came to Tehran at the head of a high-ranking delegation to have a discussion and coordination regarding the common issues of the two countries, especially the Arba'een ceremony, coordination for its preparations and solving the problems of last year.”

He added, “We consulted to solve the problems of pilgrims that they faced last year.”

The Iraqi interior minister also pointed to border issues between Iran and Iraq. He said establishing control over the long, porous borders of Iran and Iraq requires closer coordination between the two sides.

“There is a need to strengthen and monitor the border between the two countries,” he said, according to Mehr News.



