Iran offers completion of gas pipeline project with Pakistan: APP

TEHRAN - Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini has offered his government’s support to complete Iran-Pakistan (IP) Gas Pipeline project and hinted to extend cooperation in other fields of mutual interest.

In an interview with the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Hosseini said Iran welcomes strengthen of mutual trade cooperation with Pakistan, adding that the country is willing for the completion of energy projects, especially the IP gas pipeline.

The official also expressed the Islamic Republic’s support for the establishment of border markets; finalization of a free trade agreement, and collaboration on major ports and security areas, APP reported.

He added that there were no sanctions on the export of gas from Iran, and Pakistan could take full benefit of it to fulfill its energy needs. The IP gas pipeline is a key project in that regard and both countries realize its importance.

The gas pipeline project is being deliberated by a technical committee, he said, adding its completion would also open new avenues for mutual cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador said Iran was already exporting 100 megawatts of electricity to Pakistan for meeting the power needs (of its bordering areas) and the figure could be increased in the future.

He added that work was also going on another project to provide electricity to Pakistan. Both countries have taken initial steps in that regard.

Ambassador Hosseini identified opportunities for investors of both countries in various trade sectors, particularly the industrial zones.

Highlighting the role of the two countries in regional economic and trade integration, he said that North-South and East-West corridors would not only connect Pakistan to Iran but also help the former’s trade and economic integration with Central Asia, Europe, West Asia, and Russia.

He noted that the two countries were making joint efforts to achieve the target of enhancing their mutual trade to $5 billion.

Both Pakistan and Iran are geographically very important countries and their mutual cooperation is of utmost importance to make it useful for their geo-economic interests, he further noted.

The ambassador said the two countries could find ways for mutual economic partnership and trade. There is the possibility of opening a banking channel in the near future, he added.

He said barter trade between the two countries could be promoted as “we have the example of mutual trade in rice and meat”.

Regarding the measures taken on the Pakistan-Iran border, he said new crossing points had been opened. The two countries are committed to providing more facilities at the crossing points to not only facilitate the movement of people but also transit trade.

He said it was decided in principle to set up six border markets in order to promote mutual trade relations.

The Pishin border market has been completed and its inauguration is on the agenda, the official said, adding that the work on Gabd, Rimdan, and Kohak markets would start soon.

About the Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the ambassador said several rounds of negotiations have taken place between the two countries. Mutual trade lists have been exchanged, with consensus developed on trade items, he added.

He recalled that the two countries signed a Preferential Trade Agreement in March 2004, which, he said, required to be reviewed and made more effective.

The envoy stressed the need for tariff rationalization and other reforms to enhance the volume of mutual trade to $5 billion.

with regard to the two countries’ role in the promotion of regional trade, the ambassador said the Pakistan-Iran-Turkey train link has been restored, which would not only promote economic and trade relations among the three countries but also increase regional economic and trade integration.

The three governments have agreed to equip the train route with facilities, which would promote mutual trade and goods trade operation, he added.

He said the Taftan-Quetta train section needed to be repaired, and Iran and Pakistan have reached a consensus to do that.

He said the train route among Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey could play a very important role in regional trade integration as it could connect Central Asia, West Asia, and Europe economically and commercially.

He said Iranians had expertise in train and wagon production, and transportation, which is very important for transit trade.

To a question, the Iranian ambassador said direct air connectivity between Tehran and Islamabad, and other big cities of the two countries was very important for the promotion of mutual relations.

He said there was a lot of potential in religious tourism in both countries.

The ambassador said for the promotion of e-commerce trade between the two countries, the young population should be involved.

Similarly, he said, cooperation between the chambers and business communities of the two countries would promote cordial relations on both sides.

EF/