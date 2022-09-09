Over 341,000 jobs created in Iran in 5 months

TEHRAN – Based on the data released on Iran’s national employment monitoring portal, 341,633 job opportunities were created in the country in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), ISNA reported.

Referring to the mentioned data, Deputy Minister of Cooperatives, Labor, and Social Welfare Mahmoud Karimi Beyranvand said about 70 percent of the employees registered on the said portal were men and 30 percent were women, and more than 60 percent of the applicants have had a diploma or higher education.

In total 975,633 jobs have been created in the country over the past 12 months, according to the official.

The national employment monitoring portal is launched with the aim of determining the contribution of various institutions and entities to job creation. This portal records all the actions taken in the field of employment.

The mentioned system shows the full profile of new job seekers in the country along with their workplace on a daily basis, as well as the amount of employment created at the national, provincial, and city levels along with the performance of the country's executive bodies in creating new job opportunities.

EF/