What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Azim Morakkabatchi.

Entitled “Hypoxia”, the exhibit will run until September 20 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

Painting

* An exhibition of paintings by Ali Golestaneh is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition named “Irreversible Times” will be running until September 21 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* A collection of paintings by a group of artists, including Rozita Sharafjahan, Masumeh Mozaffari, Manuchehr Motabar, Yaqub Ammamepich, Hamid Pazuki and Taraneh Sadeqian, is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “A Requiem for the Flowers of …” will be running until September 14 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Sina Rezai is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “737433” will run until October 4 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Rozita Zaeri is currently showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Seyhun Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 22 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Tannaz Parishanzadeh.

Entitled “Slippery Passing”, the showcase will run until September 14 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* Hamid Mahdavi is showcasing his latest paintings in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 13 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* An exhibition of paintings by Fahimeh Salimpur is underway at Zhinus Gallery.

The exhibit runs until September 14 at the gallery located at 21 Fatemi St., off Vali-e Asr Ave.



Photo

* An exhibition displaying the works of a large group of photographers, including Kurosh Adim, Mohsen Rezai, Morteza Hassani, Alireza Vahidi and Ali Jazaeri, will be organized from September 11 to 30 at Ragadid Complex.

Behdad Najafi is the curator of the exhibit at the complex located at the Enqelab Cultural and Sports Complex.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Sara Hosseini are on view in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 30 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Multimedia

* Artworks in different media by Sepideh Modarresi, Giti Motavallian, Maliheh Javadi and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Naqshe Jahan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 14 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

MMS/YAW