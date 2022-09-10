TEDPIX drops 15,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), fell 15,424 points to 1.397 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 4.362 billion securities worth 26.421 trillion rials (about $94.36 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 12,979 points, and the second marker’s index lost 25,984 points.

TEDPIX fell 26,537 points (1.84 percent) to 1.412 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 23.457 billion securities worth 198.314 trillion rials (about $708.26 million) were traded through 1.399 million deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 20.8 percent and 13 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 19 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

The first market’s index dropped 26,458 points (2.45 percent) and the second market’s index lost 32,298 points (1.14 percent).

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said the guidelines and regulations related to market-making activities at Tehran Stock Exchange should be amended.

Speaking at a meeting of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Stock Market Committee on August 22, Eshqi also emphasized the need to introduce more goods to the Iran Merchandise Exchange (IME), and to stop interference in the stock market.

During the meeting, the members of the mentioned committee and the SEO head discussed recent issues in the stock market and exchanged ideas for resolving such issues.

