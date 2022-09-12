Iran’s active presence in Iraq’s exhibition industry to expand bilateral trade

TEHRAN- In recent years, and especially under the sanctions condition, expanding trade with the neighbors and boosting export to these countries has become one of the major economic approaches of Iran.

Neighboring Iraq is attached high significance in this due, as Iran and Iraq are willing to increase bilateral trade to $20 billion.

As reported, the value of Iran’s exports to Iraq rose 20 percent during the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20) as compared to the preceding year.

Among the approaches that the Islamic Republic has adopted to strengthen its presence in the Iraqi market is taking part in that country’s exhibitions and also setting up exclusive exhibitions of its products there.

Meanwhile, the Iranian economic officials have emphasized holding such exhibitions for economic cooperation and business development in the region.

The latest presence of Iran in an Iraqi exhibition was at the 3rd International Agrofood Exhibition inaugurated in the Iraqi Kurdistan region's Sulaymaniyah last Thursday.

Iran's pavilion was introduced as the largest foreign pavilion at the event.

On Sunday, Farzad Piltan, the acting director-general of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of West Asian Countries, while announcing the list of pavilions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraqi exhibitions, informed the active presence of Iran in these events.

Stating that the Islamic Republic of Iran has wide participation in Iraq's exhibition events, he said: “In the framework of the development of economic diplomacy with neighboring countries with the focus on the private sector and based on the plans of the TPO in the field of introducing the country's export goods to the neighboring markets and also expanding the trade relations with these countries, including Iraq, we will have an active presence in the exhibition events of this country.”

The official also announced that 30 exhibition event including exclusive exhibitions of Iranian products as well as Iran's specialized pavilions in Iraqi international exhibitions in different cities and provinces of this country in the current Iranian calendar year is on the agenda.

Pointing out that so far five events from the series of the mentioned exhibition events have been held with the active presence of Iran in the fields of agriculture, livestock and poultry and food (Baghdad); reconstruction (Erbil); information and communication technology (Baghdad), electricity and energy (Baghdad) and construction and decoration industry and investment (Erbil), he said that

16 events, including three exclusive-specialized exhibitions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the cities of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and Basra are on the agenda.

According to the official, the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for the presence of Iranian companies in order to actively participate in Iraq's international trade exhibitions in Sulaymaniyah and Baghdad, and Iraqi international specialized exhibitions

Pilton also announced the holding of nine other exhibition events with the active presence of Iran in Iraq.

According to the chairman of the Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce, despite all events that are happening in the region, the relationship between the two countries of Iran and Iraq is on an upward trajectory.

The current administration of Iran under President Raisi has shown great interest in broadening and enhancing trade and economic ties with neighboring states, Yahya Al-e Eshagh has emphasized.

Also, in a meeting of the Iran-Iraq Bilateral Cooperation Policy Council on Monday, the official said: “With the advancement of economic diplomacy in Iran-Iraq relations, it is expected that by the end of this year we will be able to achieve a trade of $10 billion, and even $14 billion is not far from the expectation.”