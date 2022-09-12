Alireza Mansourian shortlisted for Carlos Queiroz assistant

TEHRAN – Former Sanat Naft coach Alireza Mansourian is an Iranian candidate shortlisted to assist Carlos Queiroz in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Iranian media had previously reported that Foolad coach Javad Nekounam will be named as Queiroz assistant but the ex-Iran captain will continue his job in his club.

Mansourian, 50, started his coaching career in 2009 as Pas Hamedan head coach and was named Iran assistant a year later.

He also headed Iran U23 football team from 2011 to 2014.

Roger De Sa (assistant Coach), Ricardo Silva (performance coach), Alexandre Lopes (goalkeeping coach), Coach João Peixeiro (assistant coach/IT analyst), and Micael Moreira (physical therapist/rehabilitation coach) have been reportedly named as Queiroz’s assistants in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.