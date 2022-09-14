Iran U17 football team to participate in Japan tournament

TEHRAN – Iran U17 football team traveled to Japan to participate at the 24th International Youth Soccer.

The four-team tournament will be held in Niigata, Japan from Sept. 17 to 19.

Hossein Abdi’s boys will meet Japan U17 team on Sept. 17, while U17 Niigata Selection are to face U17 Comoros.

Iran will take part in the competition as part of preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Bahrain 2023 qualification in October.

Iran are drawn in Group I along with the teams of Hong Kong, Kyrgyz Republic (hosts) and Laos.