Iran, Oman FMs exchange views on Vienna talks

TEHRAN— In a phone conversation on Wednesday, the foreign ministers of Iran and Oman exchanged views on the latest developments in the negotiations aimed at removing the sanctions imposed on Iran.

During the conversation, Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amir Abdollahian emphasized Tehran’s commitment to the process of talks and exchanges of messages for securing a complete removal of the sanctions by reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement.

He pointed to efforts exerted by all sides over the past several months, saying the key to achieving the desired point for an agreement under the current circumstances is for the U.S. to be realistic and show the necessary will.

He also referred to the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors in Vienna, adding, “Issuing unconstructive statements in Vienna will bear no fruit.”

Amir Abdollahian further reiterated Iran’s will and good faith to reach the last step aimed at securing a good, strong, and lasting deal.

For his part, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement and the return of all sides to their commitments.

He thanked Iran for its constructive role in the process of negotiations and stressed the necessity of making efforts toward achieving positive results from months of talks.

An advisor to the Iranian negotiating team has emphasized that despite the external pressure imposed on the United States administration, Tehran and Washington are still close to reaching an agreement.

Mohammad Marandi made the remarks in an interview with the Al Jazeera news network on Monday.

According to the media advisor, Tehran is not one iota worried about the quarterly meeting of the IAEA board, which started on Monday afternoon.

Marandi also emphasized that U.S. President Joe Biden should make decisions to solve the existing issues on the way to reviving the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA).

The comment comes while U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken who was in Mexico for economic consultations said on Monday that Tehran’s response to Washington’s amendments to the EU proposal is “a step back.”

“I can't give you a timeline except to say, again, that Iran seems either unwilling or unable to do what is necessary to reach an agreement,” Reuters quoted Blinken as saying.

Prior to Blinken’s statements, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the press on Monday, “As you know, we submitted our response a while ago and we are waiting to receive the official answer from the other side.”

He continued by saying that Iran has always emphasized that the other parties to the negotiations, especially the Americans, should take constructive actions to reach an agreement.



The U.S. is a country that has withdrawn from the JCPOA and imposed illegal and unilateral sanctions on the Iranian government and people, the spokesman noted, adding, “Due to this behavior, it does not have the right to be a claimant. It is the U.S. that must prove that it is a reliable member and is not a troublesome regime in order to return to the agreement process. It is Washington that must prove that it adheres to international norms and respects international norms.”

Kanaani added that Iran, in its response, has not raised any new issues that would hinder the formation of an agreement and the fruitful conclusion of the negotiations.

“Tehran will not give in to the excessive demands of the opposite parties, nor will it retreat from its red lines,” he underscored.

