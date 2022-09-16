Raisi meets Pakistan PM, says Iran see no limit in ties with Islamabad

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who held talks on Thursday with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, said his country sees no limit to develop relations with Islamabad.

President Raisi and Prime Minister Sharif had visited Samarkand to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) hosted by Uzbekistan.

"Iran does not consider any limit for developing relations with Pakistan," Raisi noted, highlighting the importance of relations between the two neighboring countries.

Raisi once again offered his condolences to the Pakistani government and nation over the deadly massive floods that struck large swathes of the southeast Asian country, and wished patience and health for bereaved families.

The two sides also welcomed cooperation in the field of energy and emphasized the need to remove the obstacles in implementing the projects for the purpose.

The leaders of Iran and Pakistan agreed to form a committee consisting of relevant officials of the two countries to follow up and implement the plans, according to the president.ir.