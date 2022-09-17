Monthly red meat production increases 5% on year

TEHRAN- Production of red meat in Iran stood at 50,761 tons in the fifth month of the current Iranian calendar year (July 23-August 22), showing five percent growth compared to the same month in the past year.

As reported, beef and veal had the lion’s share in the country’s red meat output during the fifth month with 27,295 tons, followed by lamb and mutton with 23,984 tons, goat meat with 3,403 tons, and red meat from other livestock with 923 tons.

As reported, the amount of red meat supply in the official slaughterhouses of the country in the fifth month of this year has also risen seven percent compared to the fourth month.

Iran is among the leading consumers of red meat in the West Asia region with lamb being the most sought after.

However, the consumption per person is around a third of what is normally seen in countries like the U.S. and Australia, mainly due to the prohibition of pork in Islamic law.

The major part of Iran’s red meat imports comes from countries like Brazil, where Iranian supervisors directly control culling methods to ensure they comply with religious rules.

MA/MA