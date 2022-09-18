Policies of 7th National Development Plan discussed at ICCIMA board meeting

TEHRAN – The board of representatives of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) held its 24th meeting on Sunday during which the policies of the country’s Seventh Five-year National Development Plan (2022-2026) were discussed.

As reported by the ICCIMA portal, the meeting was chaired by ICCIMA Deputy Head Hossein Selahvarzi.

Speaking in the meeting, Selahvarzi touched upon some of the important events of recent weeks and said: “The announcement of the general policies of the seventh national development plan is the most important news these days; the plan is mainly focused on production-based economic growth and to realize this goal each of the active elements in the country's economy must take responsibilities and actions.”

The official underlined attention to rationality and stability in decision-making and reducing interference in all economic, social and cultural elements as one of the duties of the government in this regard and added that the government’s role in the economy should be limited to policy-making and it should not interfere in administration and implementation procedures.

“We, as the private sector representatives, have always raised this issue and emphasize it this time as well,” he added.

“The principles of the seventh national development plan are a compass for the government to manage the country in the next five years, the realization of which depends on having powerful media, universities and comprehensive security,” Selahvarzi stressed.

EF/MA