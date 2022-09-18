Iran-Iraq red crescent cooperation continuous, permanent

TEHRAN – Cooperation between the red crescent societies of Iran and Iraq is continuous and permanent, president of the Iraqi Red Crescent Society Yassen Al-Mamouri said in a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Pirhossein Kolivand.

In the meeting held in Najaf, Iraq, on Saturday, Al-Mamouri honored cooperation with the neighboring country of Iran.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society with all its strength and capacity assisted the Iraqi Red Crescent during the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

Referring to the Iranian Red Crescent Society's use of Emergency Operation Center (EOC) technology, he said that this modern and advanced system will be launched in Iraq with the help of the Iranian RCS.

IRCS services worldwide

The IRCS, established in 1922, is one of the first and oldest members of the movement and is currently one of the top five societies in the world due to its significant activities in the national and international arenas.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries. In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents, helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia earthquakes, Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, and Yemen.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast,

Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

FB/MG