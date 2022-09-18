Freestyler Rahman Amouzad wins wrestling worlds

TEHRAN – Freestyler Rahman Amouzad of Iran claimed a gold medal in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships Sunday night.

He defeated his American rival Yianni Diakomihali to take 65kg gold.

The bronze medals were won by Hungarian Iszmail Muszukajev and Bajrang Punia f India.

Kamran Ghasempour won Iran’s first gold Saturday night by beating his American opponent J'den Cox in the final match of the 92kg in Belgrade, Serbia.