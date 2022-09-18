 The story of a 15 years old soldier in “The Kid in the Bazaar”

The diary of a young soldier from Javadiye Bazaar, Tehran, is told in the book "The Kid in the Bazaar."

Considering the atmosphere of the Holy Defense era, he was very determined to join the front at the age of nine. After making numerous unsuccessful attempts to go to the war fronts, he finally succeeded at the age of fifteen.

Hamid Ghasemi is the story's famous teenager, and author, who showed bravery and sacrifice, refusing to surrender despite being wounded numerous times. He dropped out of school and became a powerful individual during the war. As a result of that environment and the other soldiers, he underwent significant transformation and ceased acting like a 15-year-old teenager.

He made an effort to provide a clear narrative of his memories along with a compelling plot so that the reader may enjoy and comprehend everything. One of the few works that has been able to capture the psychology and sociology of the fronts, as well as living there, including both difficult and rewarding days, is this one.

Until there is even one warrior remaining, recording their memories helps to save the details of past events from being lost to time. These records also demonstrate the cost that the war imposed on our nation, upcoming generations, and the entire world.

Published by Soore mehr, this 284-page book is currently available.