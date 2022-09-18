Raisi departs for New York to attend UN General Assembly

TEHRAN — Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi departed for New York, United States, on Monday to address the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Prior to his visit, Raisi met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Sunday. The meeting with the Leader took place a day after he returned from Uzbekistan, the host of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the current year.

During the meeting, the president briefed the Leader regarding the meetings and agreements at the SCO summit, as well as the plans for the New York visit.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his satisfaction with the briefing and measures taken to activate economic and political diplomacy in Uzbekistan and wished success for the president on his trip to New York.

In an interview with Al Jazeera on Thursday while he was in Uzbekistan, Raisi said he is traveling to New York to “secure the interests of the Iranian nation and to try to (help) realize (a) just international order through economic multilateralism.”

During the trip, in addition to his speech at the UN General Assembly, the president is scheduled to meet and discuss with a number of heads of state.

Meanwhile, Ali Bagheri Kani, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs and Iran’s chief negotiator in the JCPOA revival talks in Vienna, will accompany the president during his trip to the U.S., and advisor to the Iranian negotiating team has said.

“As Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Dr. Ali Bagheri will be accompanying the President, it will be a good opportunity for the E3/EU to push the U.S. to meaningfully resolve the few remaining issues. By stonewalling & foot-dragging the U.S. will needlessly make winter more painful,” Seyyed Mohammad Marandi tweeted on Sunday.

Iran is on the belief that the 2015 nuclear deal cannot be restored unless the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) puts an end to the endless claims against Iran’s Safeguards file.

In this regard, Raisi told Al Jazeera, “Removal of sanctions should be accompanied with the resolution of safeguards. There are some political and baseless accusations against Islamic Republic of Iran when it comes to safeguard issues, so, we should finalize these safeguard issues.”

Another issue that Iran is genuinely concerned about is the issue of economic guarantees that the U.S. must give Iran in order to fully enjoy the economic benefits of the JCPOA.

In line with Iran’s insistence on obtaining the necessary guarantees, the president told Al Jazeera, “Regarding the guarantees, if we have the trustworthy guarantees, and we have the lasting removal of the sanctions, not temporary removal of sanctions, and if there is a lasting solution for the safeguard issues, for sure it is possible to reach agreement.”