New vice president for science and technology appointed

TEHRAN – Rouhollah Dehqani-Firouzabadi was appointed by President Ebrahim Raisi as the new vice president for science and technology on Monday.

Dehqani-Firouzabadi replaced Sourena Sattari who served the position since 2013.

The vice-presidency for science and technology was established in 2006 with the aim of promoting wealth creation through enhancing innovation and technology capabilities in the country, improving the ecosystem of innovation and accelerating of the knowledge-based economy, and increasing the share of the knowledge-based economy in the gross domestic product (GDP).

