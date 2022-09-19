Russian trade delegation in Tehran to discuss expansion of ties

TEHRAN- A Russian trade delegation comprising 100 representatives from 65 companies are visiting Tehran to discuss the areas for cooperation with their Iranian counterparts, the spokesman of Iran’s Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade announced.

Omid Qalibaf said that the Russian delegates started their negotiations on Monday, adding that Iranian traders and businessmen will hold a total of 750 business meetings with the representatives of Russian companies during the three-day stay of the delegation in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported.

Emphasizing the determination of Iran and Russia in deepening trade relations, Qalibaf said that according to the announcement of the Russian Export Center, more than 10 other large trade delegations will travel to Iran by the end of this year.

The field of activity of Russian companies in the delegation includes food and agriculture industries (cereals), confectionery and chocolate, aquatics, equipment and machinery for food and agriculture industries, medicine and medical equipment, glass and crystals, metal industries, telecommunication and radio systems, energy and recycling, he announced.

The members of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), as well as the members of other chambers of Iran, besides the knowledge-based companies active in the field of trade are the main side with which the Russian delegates negotiate, Qalibaf added.

MA/MA