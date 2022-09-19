Iran cannot trust America: Raisi

TEHRAN – Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi has said that Iran can place its trust in the United States given Washington’s past behaviors.

Speaking in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes, President Raisi said, “We cannot trust the Americans because of the behavior that we have already seen from them. That is why if there is no guarantee, there is no trust.”

He also answered a question regarding the possibility of meeting his American counterpart in New York. Raisi roundly ruled out any meeting with President Biden, saying, “No. I don't think that such a meeting would happen. I don't believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial.”

President Raisi also pointed out that from Iran’s perspective, there is no difference between the Biden and Trump administrations.

“The new administration in the U.S., they claim that they are different from the Trump administration. They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven't witnessed any changes in reality,” Raisi said.