Serial killer of women cries for Iranian women!

TEHRAN— While Iran is mourning over the unfortunate and tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year old girl who passed while she was in morality police’s custody, the United States has seen an opportunity to shed crocodile tears and use the tragic passing of an innocent girl for its political gain.

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told Reuters on Monday, “Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an 'improper' hijab is an appalling and egregious affront to human rights,” the official said, adding, “Our thoughts are with Mahsa’s family and loved ones.”

“Women in Iran should have the right to wear what they want, free from violence or harassment. Iran must end its use of violence against women for exercising their fundamental freedoms,” the official continued, noting, “There must be accountability for Mahsa’s death.”

Meanwhile, Robert Malley, the United States’ Special Envoy for Iran tweeted Sunday, “Mahsa Amini’s death after injuries sustained in custody for an “improper” hijab is appalling. Our thoughts are with her family. Iran must end its violence against women for exercising their fundamental rights. Those responsible for her death should be held accountable.”

He then used the Persian hashtag for Mahsa Amini’s name.

Jake Sullivan also followed suit, tweeting, “We are deeply concerned by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was reportedly beaten in custody by Iran’s morality police.

Her death is unforgivable. We will continue to hold Iranian officials accountable for such human right abuses. #MahsaAmini.” He also used the Persian hashtag for Amini’s name.

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also tweeted, “Mahsa Amini should be alive today. Instead, the United States and the Iranian people mourn her. We call on the Iranian government to end its systemic persecution of women and to allow peaceful protest.”

People of Iran are affectionately mourning the tragic death of Iran’s girl, while they have held top Iranian officials accountable. They are asking Iranian police, president, parliament speaker, and judiciary chief for explanations, as well as serving true justice to whoever caused the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, Iran’s top officials have responded positively to the legitimate request of their people and Mahsa’s family, vouching to pursue the case rapidly.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi called Amini’s family and had a fairly lengthy conversation with her father. “Your daughter and all Iranian girls are my children,” Raisi said, condoling her father, adding, “I learned about this incident during my trip to Uzbekistan, and I immediately ordered my colleagues to investigate the matter in a specific manner. I assure you that I will follow this issue from the responsible institutions so that all its aspects are clarified and no rights are violated.”

Iranian parliament has set up a committee to thoroughly investigate this unfortunate incident, according to Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

“The death of Mahsa Amini left a deep sorrow in our hearts, and from the early hours, the representatives got informed, and the supervisory institutions of the parliament put the investigation process of this incident on their agenda with all sensitivity. I reiterate that it is necessary to carefully investigate and inform all aspects of Amini’s death,” Qalibaf said Tuesday, vowing for reform in the morality police’s approach.

Crocodile tears of a monster

Nevertheless, regardless of the efforts undertaken by various branches of the administration, the United States is misusing the tragic death of an innocent girl in Iran to achieve political gains.

In this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian who is in New York, and accompanying President Raisi who is participating in the 77th United Nations General Assembly, lamented the United States’ double standards when it comes to the death of an innocent girl in Iran.

“An investigation was ordered into tragic death of Mahsa, who, as President said, was just like our own daughters. To Iran, human rights are of inherent value- unlike those who see it a tool against adversaries. Instead of shedding crocodile tears, U.S. must end #EconomicTerrorism,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Similarly, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned the interventionist remarks of Malley and Sullivan, noting, “We categorically reject any interventionist statements of American officials in Iran's internal affairs. If the American government is concerned about the Iranian nation, it should stop its decades-long cruel, unilateral and illegal blockade against the Iranian nation, as well as its oppressive policies against this great nation.”

“Such statements by American officials are interference in Iran's internal affairs, and Iran considers these statements unhelpful and advises the American government officials to deal with their internal issues and the rights of the American nation and not to interfere in the internal affairs of independent countries.” the spokesman told the press on Monday.

Statistics show that every year, 50 American women are killed by police violence. However, we don’t see any U.S. officials condemning that! Sheer hypocrisy.

From 2015 to 2020, about 250 women have been killed by direct gunfire from American police. The total number of people killed by the police in this 5-year period is 5,600. 89 of the murdered women were killed in their homes or in the residence where they were staying, without proven of being guilty.

An investigation by Bowling Green State University in Ohio shows that between 2005 and 2013, American police committed 405 cases of sexual assault, 636 cases of other types of sexual harassment against women, and 216 cases of sexual violence against men. However, this is not the whole reality. Things are much worse, but do you find a statement from Joe Biden condemning these crimes? No.

You would think that the U.S. would stop at this point, but no. It has encouraged the Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s leader Massoud Barzani to call Amini’s family to “express his condolences.” The move by Barzani has sparked reactions from few Kurd separatists, fuelling their sinister plans. Many political pundits believe that Barzani’s move is coordinated with the U.S. officials.

The U.S. must stop interfering in the affairs of independent countries and mind its own business. It must also stop provoking its allies to fuel secessionist moves in Iran.



