Raisi rules out direct meeting with Biden in New York

TEHRAN— In an interview with CBS on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi took a hard line about any potential deal with the West and said President Biden has carried on the same policies as his predecessor.

"You're off to New York. You're going to speak to the United Nations," CBS correspondent Leslie Stahl said to Raisi during their conversation. "You know, President Biden is going to be there. Are you open to a meeting with President Biden? A face-to-face?"

"No. I don't think that such a meeting would happen," Raisi responded. "I don’t believe having a meeting or a talk with him will be beneficial."

"What do you think the difference is for you, from your perspective," Stahl asked, "between the Trump administration and the Biden administration?"

"The new administration in the U.S., they claim that they are different from the Trump administration," Raisi said. "They have said it in their messages to us. But we haven't witnessed any changes in reality."