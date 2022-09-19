“The Semiotics of Emoji” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Semiotics of Emoji: The Rise of Visual Language in the Age of the Internet” by Marcel Danesi has been published in Persian.

Farhameh is the publisher of the book translated into Persian by Masud Taqiabadi and Yaman Hekmat.

Emojis have gone from being virtually unknown to being a central topic in internet communication. What is behind the rise of these winky faces, clinking glasses and smiling poos? Given the sheer variety of verbal communication on the internet and English’s still-controversial role as lingua mundi for the web, these icons have emerged as a compensatory universal language.

“The Semiotics of Emoji” looks at what is officially the world’s fastest-growing form of communication.

Emoji, the colorful symbols and glyphs that represent everything from frowning disapproval to red-faced shame, are fast becoming embedded into digital communication.

Controlled by a centralized body and regulated across the web, emoji seems to be a language: but is it? The rapid adoption of emojis in such a short span of time makes for a rich study in exploring the functions of language.

Professor Danesi, an internationally-known expert in semiotics, branding and communication, answers the pertinent questions. Are emojis making us dumber? Can they ultimately replace language? Will people grow up emoji literate as well as digitally native? Can there be such a thing as a Universal Visual Language? Read this book for the answers.

Danesi is a professor of semiotics and linguistic anthropology at the University of Toronto. He is known for his work in language, communications and semiotics and is the director of the program in semiotics and communication theory.

He has also held positions at Rutgers University, University of Rome “La Sapienza”, the Catholic University of Milan and the University of Lugano.

He is the editor-in-chief of Semiotica, the official journal of the International Association for Semiotic Studies, and is a past president of the Semiotic Society of America.

Danesi regularly contributes to global discussions on semiotics and human behaviors with appearances including a discussion on kissing on The Deep Cover Show with Damien Dynan and the origins of puzzles in Best Health magazine.

Photo: Cover of the Persian edition of Marcel Danesi’s book “The Semiotics of Emoji”.

