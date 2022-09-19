Iran actively monitoring UN report on effects of U.S. sanctions: Human rights chief

TEHRAN- Kazem Qaribabadi, Head of Iran's Human Rights Headquarters and Deputy Chief of the judiciary, emphasized that his nation is steadfastly committed to implementing the recommendations made in the UN Special Rapporteur on the Negative Impacts of Unilateral Coercive Measures on the Enjoyment of Human Rights Alena Douhan's report on the effects of U.S. sanctions on Iranians' daily lives.

The significance of Douhan's report on the impact of unilateral U.S. sanctions on the Iranian people was highlighted by Qaribabadi.

He pointed out that the UN special rapporteur has made it very evident that unilateral sanctions have had an impact on the political, social, economic, and human rights elements of the Iranian people and have increased global accountability for sanctions.

The judiciary official added that Iran would carefully follow up on the implications of Douhan's report to accurately portray the damaging and detrimental consequences of sanctions on the Iranian people.

The UN has been asked to provide procedures for compensation, restitution, and reparation for victims of the unilateral coercive measures. Douhan recently reaffirmed in a report the detrimental effects of punitive sanctions on the Iranian people.

During his 11-day trip to Iran in May, Douhan met the country's human rights officials and members of nongovernmental organizations. The purpose of the visit was to gather data on the effects of sanctions in order to hold countries that use such unilateral actions accountable.

After former President Donald Trump's administration abandoned the 2015 nuclear agreement and launched what it called a maximum pressure campaign against Tehran at the time, targeting the Iranian nation with the "toughest ever" sanctions, the United States started to unilaterally re-impose sanctions against Iran in 2018.

Washington has emphasized that the trade in food and humanitarian supplies is unaffected by Tehran's sanctions. But during the past few years, the country has been unable to get urgently required medicines and medical supplies due to stringent restrictions on banking transactions involving Iran.

According to Iranian officials, the United States has been pressuring businesses in Europe and other regions of the world to quit doing business with Tehran.

Tehran asserted that Washington will lose Tehran's trust as long as President Joe Biden upholds the disastrous course of maximum pressure and sanctions pursued by Donald Trump against Iran.

Iranian authorities said that the Biden administration has only made empty pledges to ease sanctions on Tehran so far. They slammed the U.S.'s addiction to sanctions and the POTUS for carrying on his predecessor's Iran policy.

