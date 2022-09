TEHRAN – Hassan Rangraz was named as new head coach of Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team on Tuesday.

Mohammad Bana stepped down as his role following poor results in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships.

Rangraz is a former wrestler of Iran national team.

He won a gold medal in the 2001 World Championships in Patras in the 54kg weight class, as well as a bronze medal in the 2002 Moscow.