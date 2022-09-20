A review session for "Istanbulchi"

On August 23, the Tehran Central Library hosted a review session for the book "Istanbulchi" with the critic Ehsan Rezaei and the author Masoumeh Safaei Rad in attendance.

At the start of the session, Safaei Rad described the book, saying that she tried to describe Istanbul while making historical references in this book, and she also tried to stick to the theme she had established in her previous travelogues—namely, the way Shiites mourn during the month of Muharram.

She added that the book's theme centers on her and her husband's experiences in Istanbul during the first ten days of Muharram. Her husband is a photographer, and the book includes some of his photographs. They traveled around the city, stopping at various locations and taking part in the various mourning ceremonies held there.

In the course of this session, Ehsan Rezaei mentioned the book, stating that it was the first book he read by this author.

“I must admit that male literature exists, and Persian literature has for a thousand years been written by men about human existence and interpersonal relationships. While the perspective of women is significant when it comes to travelogue or story writing,” said Rezaei.

“We were given more opportunities because of the story's fastidious view of women! Therefore, it is crucial that female storytellers are included in our literature,” he added.

About the distinction of this book, Rezaei said: “The book stands out because it concentrates on a concept that is significant in and of itself, mourning. It is clear from the book's fluid writing that it was written quickly with minimal editing. On the other hand, the book's humorous style is intriguing.”

This critic also pointed out instances in which the writer decided to offer details rather than merely tell the story. For instance, given the historical references, there were times when she provided information that might not have been accurate.

