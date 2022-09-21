Handicraft courses empower inmates in northern Iran

TEHRAN—Training courses in four fields of handicrafts have been offered in prisons of Lahijan, northern Gilan province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

Prisoners were trained in crochet, leatherwork, marquetry, and woodcarving to find employment after they were released, Hamidreza Azarpur explained on Wednesday.

The courses were also designed to promote handicrafts as a source of income and to empower prisoners, the official added.

In October 2020, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts signed a memorandum of understanding with the Prisons, Security, and Corrective Measures Organization to create jobs and make income for prisoners.

The MOU also aimed at implementing special educational and promotional programs, identifying talented prisoners, and improving their social status.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

ABU/AM

