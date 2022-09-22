Raisi activates balanced diplomacy: 4 meetings in one day

TEHRAN— Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held 5 important bilateral meetings on the second day of his visit to New York, proving that he is pursing active, dynamic and balance diplomacy.

President hopes political dialogue in Iraq would bear fruit

On the second day of his trip to New York, Ebrahim Raisi met Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi at the hotel where the president resides, expressing the sincere gratitude of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and the government of Iran to the government and people of Iraq for the hosting and magnificent holding of this year's Arbaeen ceremony, saying, “We hope that the political process in Iraq will lead to the formation of a powerful government with understanding and dialogue as soon as possible.”

Raisi also referred to the words of the Prime Minister of Iraq about the need to speed up the completion of the Basra to Shalamcheh railway project, noting, “Removing the small knot of this project and completing it faster will result in huge results and achievements in the expansion of bilateral interactions and cooperation as well as facilitating the movement of pilgrims to holy places in the two countries.”

The president further expressed hope that the political process of the Iraqi parliamentary elections will be concluded as soon as possible with the dialogue and understanding of the Iraqi parties and a strong and powerful government will be formed.

Raisi continued by appreciating the goodwill and efforts of the Iraqi government and al-Kadhimi himself to improve the relations between the countries of the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia, stating, “The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the improvement of relations with Saudi Arabia, but we insist that this process should proceed based on the agreements and understandings made in the talks between the officials of the two countries in Iraq.”

The president pointed out that Iran has always considered the interests of the Islamic Ummah in its regional relations.

For his part, al-Kadhimi also expressed his gratitude for the satisfaction of the Iranian authorities and people for the hospitality of the Iraqi people to visit Imam Hussein's (AS) tomb and said, “The people of Iraq have only fulfilled their duty towards the pilgrims of Imam Hussein (AS).”

By presenting a report on the latest political situation of his country, the Iraqi premier appreciated the goodwill and efforts of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to increase cooperation with Iraq.

President says normalizing ties with Israeli regime won’t bring security to region

In a meeting on Tuesday, Raisi had a meeting with the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

Enumerating Iran's solutions and proposals to solve the nuclear issue as well as the issues related to Palestine, Afghanistan, Yemen and Ukraine, adding, “Efforts to normalize the relations of the Zionist regime with some countries cannot bring security for this regime.”

The president described sanctions against countries as inhumane and human rights violations, and added, “Sanctions on Iran are an unjust violation of the rights of 80 million Iranians and are serious examples of human rights violations.”

Referring to the issue of nuclear negotiations and the need to provide confidence-building guarantees by the U.S., Raisi reminded Michel that it was the U.S. that withdrew from the agreement.

“Other European countries did not fulfil their obligations towards Iran, so Iran has the right to demand confidence-building guarantees,” he noted.

The president stated that the resolution of safeguards issues is one of the prerequisites for reaching an agreement on nuclear issues, clarifying, “If the safeguards issues are not resolved, what guarantee will there be that the day after the agreement, the three European countries will again propose and pursue the issuance of a resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran? Therefore, Iran's demands to resolve safeguard issues are completely reasonable.”

The president further emphasized, “Sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran have not and will not stop us and we will continue the growth and progress of our country with strength.”

Palestine crisis should be solved through referendum

The president then went on to describe the solution to the problems of the Palestinians as the implementation of the Islamic Republic's proposal to hold a referendum with the presence of all Palestinians, adding, “Just as various efforts and agreements such as Sharm el-Sheikh, Camp David and Oslo failed to secure the rights of the Palestinian people, the efforts to normalize relations of the Zionist regime with some countries cannot be a security provider for this regime, and only a fair and logical comprehensive solution can secure the rights of the Palestinians and establish peace.”

Solution to Afghanistan crisis is to form an inclusive government

Elsewhere in the conversation, Raisi discussed the solution to the problem of Afghanistan, noting that the solution to this crisis is to help the formation of an inclusive government with the presence of all ethnic groups and minorities in this country.

Yemen’s problems can be solved through breaking the siege

According to the Iranian president, the problems of Yemen can only be solved through stopping the invasion of this country and breaking the siege as a prelude to the start of Yemeni-Yemeni dialogues.

For his part, Michel thanked for the opportunity to personally meet with Ayatollah Raisi, saying, “My telephone conversation with your Excellency inspired the approach of the European Union towards Afghanistan to find a window for dialogue.”

The President of the European Council emphasized that he fully agrees with the opinion of Raisi about not using the issue of human rights as a political tool, adding, “The European Union has made efforts to lay the ground for the restoration of the nuclear deal through bringing opinions closer together, and in this regard, the issue of sanctions against Iran, as one of the serious concerns of the Islamic Republic, has always been considered.”

He stated that the European Union hopes to benefit from the assistance of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the matter of stopping the conflicts and the establishment of peace in Yemen, forming a new government and establishing stability in Iraq, establishing peace in Palestine, stopping the war in Ukraine and forming a comprehensive government in Afghanistan.

Long-standing cultural affinities underpin ties between Iran, Pakistan: Raisi

In a meeting with the prime minister of Pakistan, Raisi expressed Iran's strong desire to deepen bilateral ties with that country and noted that the two countries had ancient cultural and religious links.

In a meeting with Pakistan's premier Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday at the Iranian president's residence and during the UN General Assembly, President Raisi stated, "Iran sees no boundaries for expanding cooperation with Pakistan in economic, business, energy, transportations, and cultural spheres."

Iranian president expressed condolences to the Pakistani people once more over the devastating flood that caused so many fatalities and extensive property damage. He assured the Pakistani prime minister that the Islamic Republic of Iran would do everything in its power to help its fellow Pakistanis who were affected by the flood.

Raisi said, "Increased meetings and talks of the two countries' authorities have beneficial effect on enhancement of comprehensive mutual cooperation" after visiting his Pakistani counterpart in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting.

For his part, Sharif stated that meeting President Raisi for the second time in five days is a tremendous honor for him and that it "proves that the Iranians and the Pakistanis are members of the same family."

He remarked that Pakistan is in favor of expanding ties and collaboration with Iran, particularly in the areas of trade and commerce with the friendly and close neighboring country of Iran.

The Iranian government and people were thanked by the prime minister of Pakistan for their assistance in helping his country during the recent catastrophic flood.

No discernible shift in U.S. policy toward Iran under Biden: President Raisi

Despite saying that it intends to reverse its predecessor's pressure campaign and rejoin the 2015 nuclear agreement, Raisi believes that the Biden administration has made no tangible steps that would signal a policy shift toward Iran.

Raisi made the statements during a meeting with his Swiss counterpart, Ignazio Cassis, on the sidelines of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session on Tuesday in New York.

Despite the fact that the current U.S. government claims to oppose ex-President Donald Trump's views, “we have yet to notice a tangible and substantial move that would demonstrate a shift in U.S. conduct and lifting of harsh sanctions against Iran.”

Raisi attributed the impasse in the negotiations for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action's renewal to Washington's lack of resolve.

"It was America, not Iran, who withdrew from the JCPOA. Despite the fact that Iran has remained steadfast in its commitment to its duties, the Western signatories to the agreement have neglected to uphold theirs, the Iranian president noted.

Raisi emphasized that given Washington's track record, Tehran is perfectly justified in expecting guarantees from the U.S. before the 2015 deal is reinstated.

He said that after 40 years of pressure and sanctions, the Islamic Republic had continued to advance, demonstrating the complete ineffectiveness of coercive tactics.

The Iranian president also praised the cordial ties that exist between Iran and Switzerland and called for more commercial and trade ties, particularly in the banking and financial industries.

Cassis stressed that the stability of Iran and West Asia ensures the security of Europe.

He also applauded the expansion of financial and monetary ties between Bern and Tehran.

“A road plan was created in 2016 to enhance commercial connections between the two nations, and we continue follow it. In order for collaboration between the two nations to grow, we think that political and geopolitical obstacles should be removed,” according to the Swiss president.

In May 2018, Trump renounced the Iran deal and reinstituted the unilateral sanctions that it had eased.

In April of last year, months after Biden succeeded Trump, the negotiations to save the deal began in Vienna, Austria, with the goal of determining how seriously Washington intended to rejoin the pact and lift sanctions against Iran.

Despite significant advancement, the lengthy negotiations were often interrupted by the U.S.'s indecision and delay.

Raisi tells Macron JCPOA can only be restored once IAEA claims are done

Although Raisi met Emmanuel Macron on his first day of being in New York, the meeting was of utmost significance.

Raisi emphasized that Iran is ready to reach a fair and stable agreement, and called the achievement of this agreement dependent on reassuring guarantees and the closing of Iran's safeguard cases, underscoring, “The level of cooperation and relations between Iran and France can be promoted, while Europe must show in practice that its policies are independent and not subject to the will and policy of the United States.”

In this meeting, the president referred to the withdrawal of the United States from the JCPOA and the violation of its obligations, as well as the failure of the Europeans to fulfill their obligations in order for Iran to enjoy the economic benefits of the agreement, and added, “Despite the unilateral withdrawal of the United States from the agreement and the resulting damages, the desire of the Republic Islamic of Iran to receive reassuring guarantees is a completely reasonable and logical demand.”

Raisi described Iran's open cases in the IAEA as a serious obstacle to reaching an agreement, and said, “The Agency's approach to issues should be technical and away from the pressures and suggestions of others, and we believe that without the closure of Iran's cases, it is not possible to reach an agreement.”

Criticizing the request for a resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran by three European countries at the same time as the nuclear negotiations were ongoing, Raisi described these approaches as “unconstructive,” saying these unconstructive approaches cause the issues to become more complicated.

He added, “The International Atomic Energy Agency, with its monitoring and inspections, has officially confirmed 15 times that Iran's activities are based on its commitments and far from deviation.”

The president described the Agency's double standards to the destructive nuclear activities of the Zionist Regime as a sign of politicization.

In another part of his remarks, Raisi called Iran's regional activities as peace-making and a factor in preventing the spread of terrorism to Europe and said, “The fact that you are holding elections peacefully in France today is due to the efforts of the Islamic Republic in destroying terrorism in the region.”

For his part, Macron made suggestions and initiatives for the ongoing negotiations to restore the JCPOA and said, “It is a fact that, while the Agency announced that Iran had fully fulfilled its obligations, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018, and the European parties failed to fulfil their obligations regarding Iran's use of the economic benefits of the agreement.”

The French president described it necessary to continue the progress in the nuclear agreement and said, “Iran and the IAEA are able to solve the existing cases by working together, and we will not put political pressure on the IAEA in this regard.”

By inviting the President of Iran to visit France, Macron added, “We can increase our cooperation on developing bilateral relations and economic and regional issues.”