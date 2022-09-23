Raisi calls for activation of joint economic commission with Zimbabwe

TEHRAN— Continuing his plans during his fourth day of stay in New York, President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran met on Thursday with the President of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

During the meeting, the Iranian president emphasized the activation of the joint economic commission for cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to his government's approach to developing relations with African countries, Raisi said, “There is room for the development of cooperation with Zimbabwe in various sectors, including energy, mining, agriculture and technology.”

Emphasizing the acceleration of the activation of the joint commission, Raisi noted that the cooperation of independent countries will neutralize the efforts of the hegemons aimed at preventing progress.

For his part, Mnangagwa emphasized the many fields of cooperation with Iran, saying, “The presence of Iranian companies in the agricultural sector, including export and import, and extraterritorial cultivation of grains and horticultural products is a good opportunity for cooperation between the two countries.”

Referring to his good memories from his past trips to Iran, the Zimbabwean president added that both countries have been the targets of imperialism's grudges.

“We need closer cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he concluded.