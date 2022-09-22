Iran will always be in danger if Safeguards probes are not closed, Raisi says 

TEHRAN - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday stuck to his position regarding nuclear talks with world powers, saying he saw no point in a deal that did not close investigations by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on claims of undeclared nuclear sites.

"How can we have a lasting agreement if these probes are not closed?" he told a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Reuters reported.

“To reach a real and assuring deal the safeguards probes in the IAEA should be closed otherwise Iran will always be on brink of danger,” Raisi added.

“The deal should have economic benefits for the Islamic Republic of Iran. Those who want to work with us ask who can we work with you when there is not deal?” the president asked.

The president went on to say, “If there will be not guarantee, economic partnerships will be volatile and make them (company owners) hesitant. Now how is it possible to enter transactions with us while their condition is that the deal should be permanent and lasting?