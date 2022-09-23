Raisi emphasizes protecting international borders in meeting with Armenian PM

TEHRAN— Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi underscored the importance of preserving international borders when he met Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday in New York.

Raisi told Pashinyan that Iran emphasizes guarding joint and international borders and respecting other countries' sovereignty, as well as preventing any kind of change in the region's political geography.

According to the president, negotiation and dialogue are the only way out of current dispute between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

“As we stressed in the Shanghai summit, the region cannot tolerate a new war,” Raisi added.

Calling the borders between Iran and Armenia historical, the president noted that protecting these important, strategic borders is significant for political and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Iran has already announced with an unequivocal voice that it will not accept any change in its borders with Armenia. Leader of the Islamic Revolution made this statement in separate meetings with Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan while visiting Iran in July.

For his part, Pashinyan said, “We will protect our entire land and territories and stand against any conspiracy aimed at separating Iran and Armenia.”

He also appreciated Iran's clear positions towards protecting the territorial integrity of Armenia.

