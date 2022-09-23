Revenues from fuel exports to Lebanon received last year

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji said on Wednesday that Iran has been exporting fuel to Lebanon last year, and the money from those exports has been received.

Meanwhile, on Monday Iran’s Embassy in Beirut told Al-Manar that the Iranian fuel ships will navigate towards Lebanon in two weeks.

According to the sources of the Iranian embassy in Beirut, the fuel ships will set off from Iran towards the Lebanese ports in around two weeks, Al-Manar reported.

MA/MA