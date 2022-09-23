TEDPIX down 2.4% in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 33,859 points (2.4 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported the index closed at 1,355,240 points at the end of the week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Unprecedented fluctuations in the Iranian stock market over the past few months have led shareholders, experts, and scholars to call for the government to increase its support for the market.

Following the rising concerns over the market conditions, in early April, the Government Economic Coordination Headquarters, in its 216th meeting, approved some new directives for regulating the stock market.

