What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Homeira Azimi is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition named “Lonely Flowers” will be running until October 4 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

Painting

* Mahnaz Qanei is hanging her latest calligraphic paintings in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will run until September 27 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Hamideh Rezai is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 29 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Kahfi Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by a group of artists.

Leila Shahanjarini is the curator of the exhibit entitled “The Secret of the Heart and the Role of the Heart”. The exhibit will run until September 28 at the gallery that can be found at 1 Azizi Alley, Haddadnejad St., Qeitarieh Blvd.

* Paintings by Nogol Mazlumi are on view in an exhibition at Bavan Gallery.

Entitled “Harsh Reality or What We Do Not Speak of”, the exhibit will run until October 7 at the gallery located at 7 Abdo off Lareztan St. off Motahhari Ave.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Hassan Hazermoshar are currently on view in an exhibition at Outsider Inn Gallery.

The exhibit will run until October 6 at the gallery located at 11 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.



Print

* A collection of prints by Qodratollah Aqeli is currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit will be running until October 5 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Installation/sculpture

* Sets of installation art and sculptures by Gizella Varga Sinai are on view in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Under the Helmet” will run until September 30 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Multimedia

* Artists in different media, including Fatemeh Torabi, Arezu Taqizadeh, Samira Tajik, Zahra Shahpuri and Bahereh Pakdaman, are displaying their latest artworks in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until September 27 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

* CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is showcasing works by a group of artists in various media, including Sadeq Tabrizi, Ahmad Vakili, Nami Petgar, Reza Bangiz and Reza Hedayat.

Named “The Note”, the exhibit is running until September 26 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

MMS/YAW

