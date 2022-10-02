Tourism activists clean Kordestan’s tourist attractions

TEHRAN –A number of cleaning projects have been recently completed on several tourist attractions and historical sites across the western Kordestan province, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

On the occasion of the national tourism week (September 27-October 3), the projects were carried out by local members of tourism NGOs as well as cultural heritage aficionados, Arman Vatandust said on Saturday.

The projects aimed at promoting the culture of preserving historical sites and cultural heritage as well as introducing them as tourist destinations, the official added.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th-century CE (Seljuk period), the name was given to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains.

It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.



ABU/MG

