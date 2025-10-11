Iranian short flick “Like A Secret” wins at India’s Pink City International Short Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short film “Like A Secret” by Saeed Zamanian won an award at the 12th Pink City International Short Film Festival, which was held in Jaipur, India, from October 1 to 12.

Competing with 57 other short films from around the world, the Iranian flick received the award for the Best Child Artist Female for Tarannom Ahangar, Honaronline reported.

In “Like A Secret,” Baran, a nine-year-old girl, suffers severe trauma due to a bitter family incident and her mother's neglect.

She experiences horrifying nightmares both in her sleep and while awake, living on the edge between dreams and reality. Baran strives to find someone she can trust and confide in, someone to share her secret with.

Elnaz Shakerdoust, Sepideh Dastineh, Mansour Nassiri, and Sahel Namvar are also in the cast of the short film.

“Like a Secret” has previously been selected as a finalist at the 10th Oaxaca Film Festival in Mexico and Flickers' Rhode Island International Film Festival in the U.S., and also won the Best Short Screenplay Award at the Florence Film Award in Italy.

Saeed Zamanian, 40, is a screenwriter and director. He is a graduate of the master's degree in directing the theater from the Faculty of Fine Arts, the University of Tehran.

He has also completed film classes at the Youth Cinema Association and has since produced three independent titles. He has already received several international awards.

SS/SAB

