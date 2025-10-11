Iran calls on US to stop provocative actions in Caribbean

TEHRAN – Iran has denounced the United States for their “provocative and destabilizing” military actions in the Caribbean and Latin America, warning that Washington’s conduct poses a serious threat to regional peace, stability, and international security.

In a statement released on Friday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei strongly condemned recent U.S. military attacks on Venezuelan vessels, describing them as “a clear violation” of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law.

Baghaei said Washington’s “increased acts of lawlessness and aggressive unilateralism” risk plunging the region into a new wave of instability, stressing that the U.S. must be held accountable for its actions.

He called on the UN Security Council and the UN Secretary-General to urgently address the “dangerous situation” resulting from the United States’ illegal interventions in the internal affairs of Venezuela—an independent and sovereign member of the United Nations.

According to reports, the U.S. military has carried out four deadly strikes in the Caribbean in recent weeks as part of a broader naval escalation launched in August under the pretext of combating drug cartels. The operation, announced by the U.S. President Donald Trump, involves three destroyers, anti-submarine aircraft, battleships, nuclear submarines, and F-35 squadrons deployed to the region.

Since the campaign began, U.S. forces have attacked multiple vessels, resulting in the deaths of several Venezuelan nationals whom Washington accused of drug trafficking. Caracas, however, has rejected the claims as fabricated and part of a broader plan to justify military aggression.

In response to the strikes, the Venezuelan government has declared a national emergency, reinforced its armed forces, and mobilized local militias to defend the country’s sovereignty.

President Nicolás Maduro has vowed that any act of aggression against Venezuela “will face a united regional response,” stressing that the Bolivarian Republic “will never become a colony or subordinate to any foreign power.”

On Thursday, Venezuela formally requested an emergency session of the UN Security Council to discuss the escalating U.S. hostilities in its territorial waters.

The United Nations on Friday also expressed concern over the growing risks to peace in the Caribbean following the series of U.S. strikes.

Caracas has meanwhile reported U.S. fighter jet overflights near its coasts and the detention of a Venezuelan fishing vessel, while Washington has accused Venezuelan forces of flying two military aircraft over a U.S. Navy ship in international waters.