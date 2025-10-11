Egypt prepares summit as Trump seeks credit for Gaza ceasefire

U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a signing ceremony in Egypt after a brief stop in Israel, joining European, Arab, and regional leaders to endorse the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire and hostage-exchange plan that could pause the two-year conflict.

Egyptian officials say President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will host the event, aimed at securing captive releases, phased Israeli withdrawals, and wider humanitarian access. Trump is also expected to address the Knesset in occupied Jerusalem (al-Quds) and meet families of captives beforehand.

The trip is set to follow visits by U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose meetings in Egypt and Israel aimed to shape the ceasefire’s security and investment terms.

With Gaza in ruins and at least 67,000 Palestinians reported killed and millions displaced, many see the summit less as a breakthrough than as a carefully staged moment — one Trump is eager to brand as his personal achievement.