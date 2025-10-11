Cultural initiative “Twelve” launched to support charity through art, poetry

TEHRAN- “Twelve,” a cultural and artistic multimedia project, has been launched to support the charitable efforts of the Kahrizak Charity Foundation, the organizers announced during a press conference held in Tehran on Saturday.

All proceeds from the project will be allocated to support the foundation's initiatives, Hamed Mokhtarani, the creature of the project said.

The initiative, which began approximately four years ago, features twelve ghazals from Rumi’s “Divan-e Shams-e Tabrizi”, selected by Iranian philosopher and poet Seyyed Hassan Amin and read by esteemed voice actor Nasrollah Medghalchi.

The project has evolved into a multi-faceted performance that includes musical interpretations and live performances, complemented by twelve calligraphic paintings inspired by each selected poem.

Prominent figures in Persian literature, including Shafiei Kadkani, have contributed to this endeavor, which also includes a documentary capturing the essence of the project.

This interdisciplinary venture aims to celebrate Persian literary heritage, particularly the poetry of Rumi, and promote cultural diplomacy on an international scale. The project comprises a music album, a documentary, and calligraphy paintings.

Mokhtarani has created twelve musical tracks based on the “Divan of Shams Tabrizi”, with lyrics carefully selected and edited by distinguished scholars. The compositions feature the ney and piano, performed by Mokhtarani himself and esteemed musician Rasul Kerchi.

In addition to the musical component, Mokhtarani has designed twelve calligraphy paintings, each corresponding to a musical piece. Crafted with acrylic and fine brushwork on large canvases measuring 200 by 330 centimeters, these artworks visually embody the mood and meaning of each poem, utilizing a minimalist black-and-white palette.

The project also encompasses a documentary featuring insights from 27 prominent literary scholars and cultural figures, sharing their perspectives on Rumi's legacy, presented with English subtitles. Furthermore, two music videos and promotional trailers have been produced to introduce "Twelve" to a global audience.

This initiative marks a significant cultural milestone, showcasing Iran's artistic talents and reaffirming the country's rich literary and artistic heritage on the world stage. As Mokhtarani affirms, "Our duty is to preserve this invaluable cultural legacy for future generations."

Mokhtarani emphasized that the unveiling of the artworks and album is scheduled for Friday at Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex in Tehran, where a week-long exhibition will take place.

Notably, 100 percent of sales from this exhibition will be donated to the Kahrizak Charity Foundation, he added.

The project will also feature performances in various historic sites across Tehran, including Sadabad and Golestan Palaces, with a public performance at the Esteghlal Hotel and a grand unveiling at Milad Tower, he mentioned.

Following these events, the tour will extend to major cities such as Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tabriz, with plans for international tours in European and Asian countries, he noted.

The album “Twelve” featuring Medghalchi’s voice and Mokhtarani’s compositions, is designed to resonate deeply with listeners, evoking empathy and connection with Rumi's poetry. This multimedia project aims to contribute even a fraction to the appreciation of Persian poetry.

Mokhtarani also noted that Medghalchi’s selection as the reader was intentional. “His ability to evoke Rumi’s spirit through his reading style is deemed essential for creating a profound listener experience.”

Looking ahead, Mokhtarani mentioned an upcoming project centered around the works of Hafez and Saadi, titled “Seven,” which will also feature performances in historical settings in Tehran.

Despite the high costs associated with such projects, no financial support has been sought from sponsors; instead, the collaboration has been built on goodwill and community support, he explained.

The fusion of traditional Persian instruments like the ney with Western piano symbolizes a bridge between Eastern and Western music, he added.

For his part, Mohammad Ali Ahmadi Tonekaboni, the Public Relations Manager of the Kahrizak Foundation, mentioned that this foundation is a non-profit organization supported by charitable donations for over 53 years, serves as a refuge for the elderly and individuals with disabilities. He emphasized that Kahrizak is committed to supporting cultural initiatives without seeking sympathy; instead, it aims to empower its residents through art.

The unveiling at Niavaran will be particularly special as it will include participation from individuals with special needs, showcasing Kahrizak’s commitment to inclusivity in the arts, he concluded.

