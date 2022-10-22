60 hotels under construction in Kish

TEHRAN–A total of 60 hotels are being constructed across Kish Island, southern Iran, a local official has said.

The hotels are expected to add 18,000 beds to the hospitality sector of the Persian Gulf island, ISNA quoted Mohsen Qarib as saying on Saturday.

The projects are being carried out by private investors, the official added.

Currently, more than 100 main private investors on Kish Island have organized various activities in different fields, which have contributed greatly to the attraction of tourists and employment creation, and economic prosperity, he noted.

The pristine and beautiful nature, the meeting of land and sea, the clear sky, the pleasant air, and the pleasurable reverberation of the waves create such a sense of calm that one cannot even distinguish between imagination and reality.

Nowadays, about one million foreign and domestic tourists annually travel to the island which is home to magnificent attractions such as Kariz Underground City, Harireh Ancient City, Marjan Beach, Bird Garden, Ocean theme park, and Grand Recreational Pier.

ABU/AM