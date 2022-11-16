Iran honors top student books of the year

TEHRAN – The 29th edition of the Student Book of the Year Awards announced the winners in different categories on Tuesday during a special ceremony at the University of Tehran.

This year, the awards ceremony was organized at the Allameh Amini Hall of the university as part of the programs arranged for the 30th edition of the Iran Book Week now underway in the country.

About twenty books on literature, art, science, religion and several other fields were awarded.

Prominent Persian literature expert Mehdi Mohaqqeq and Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli were honored as the book lovers of the year.

In addition, Khadijeh Samadi was selected as reading promoter of the year.

The Iran Book Week opens every year on the 24th of Aban on the Iranian calendar, which is celebrated as Book, Reading and Librarianship Day by the Iran Book and Literature House.

This day fell on Tuesday this year.

MMS/YAW

