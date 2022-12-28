Mourners commemorate martyrdom anniversary of Prophet’s daughter in Yazd

TEHRAN – On Tuesday, mourners gathered in Meybod, the central province of Yazd, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatemeh Zahra (SA), the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), through an indigenous ritual.

Almost five tons of Samanu (sweet pudding made from wheat germ) were cooked as part of the ritual and distributed to over 2,000 participants as Nazri (charity food), CHTN reported on Wednesday.

Three days before the ceremony, residents from neighboring provinces assisted in preparing everything.

Samanu is one of the items included in Haft Seen, an arrangement of seven symbolic items traditionally displayed in the Iranian new year, Noruz.

According to UNESCO, Meybod is a remarkable example of the viability and transmission of human beings’ collective thoughts from different generations to the present one. “What is significant in the city of Meybod is the regularity in city planning. The anatomy and spatial structure of the city show original plans which conform with the old Iranian city planning.”

Yazd is usually referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don't miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. The city is full of mud-brick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

