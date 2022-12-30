Intl. water, wastewater industry exhibition running in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s 18th International Water and Wastewater Exhibition kicked off on Friday at Tehran Permeant International Fairgrounds, IRNA reported.

As reported, 169 domestic companies along with six foreign exhibitors are participating in this year’s exhibition which was opened by Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian.

The U.S., China, Italy, and Canada are among the countries whose representatives are showcasing their latest products and services in the four-day event.

A considerable number of the exhibitors taking part in the exhibition are knowledge-based and technological companies.

The event covers a variety of areas and commodity groups including metal pipes and fittings, industrial valves, pumps, and rotary machines, industrial water treatment, dams, and hydroelectric power plants, education, irrigation and drainage, water transmission lines, polymer pipes, and fittings, chemical materials, paint and coatings, household water treatment, household faucets, leak detectors, blowers and vacuums and measuring systems.

Specialized meetings and news conferences, as well as educational workshops on various topics including water consumption management and examining the challenges of the water sector are among the programs scheduled to be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

EF/MA